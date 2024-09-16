Dutch oven contest scheduled for this weekend at Crowder State Park

Crowder State Park, located west of Trenton, will hold a Dutch oven cooking contest this weekend. Participants must reserve their spot by 10 a.m. on Saturday. Those with reservations can check into their campsite as early as 3 p.m. on Friday.

The event schedule for Saturday includes a Dutch oven cooking demonstration at campsite number six from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. During the demonstration, park staff will prepare their favorite dishes and share tips on outdoor cooking. From 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., a potluck and campfire cooking demonstration will take place, where campers can bring their Dutch ovens to campsite six for judging and to share with other participants. The winners of the contest will be announced at 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 21.

Entry information must include the participant’s campsite number, name, youth or adult designation, and the categories they wish to enter. The categories are main meal, chili or soup, dessert, sides, or bread. Entries should be submitted via email to crowder.state.park@dnr.mo.gov.

In addition to the cooking contest, Crowder State Park will host seven fall hiking events over the coming weeks. Six hikes will take place on consecutive Sundays at 1 p.m., each focusing on a different trail. The scheduled hikes are as follows:

September 22: Tall Oaks Trail

September 29: Redbud Trail

October 6: North Thompson River Trail

October 13: River Forks Trail

October 20: South Thompson River Trail

October 27: Tall Oaks Trail (repeat)

The final hike will occur on Saturday, November 2, at 10 a.m. on the connector trails at Crowder State Park.

