Dump truck overturns on Highway 6 near Hurdland, driver airlifted with serious injuries

State News September 11, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Life Flight Helicopter
A crash occurred on Highway 6, three miles east of Hurdland, Missouri, at approximately 10:00 a.m. on September 10, 2024.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2019 Kenworth dump truck, driven by Shane D. Whitacre, 51, of Moberly, Missouri, ran off the right side of the road. Whitacre overcorrected while returning to the road, causing the truck to overturn before coming to rest off the left side of the road.

Whitacre, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained serious injuries and was transported by MU 4 helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. The dump truck sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Lakeside Towing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by Conservation Agent Snead, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, local fire departments, rescue squads, and an ambulance service.

