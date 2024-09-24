Dump truck crash north of Trenton leaves driver injured, truck totaled

A crash involving a 2004 Freightliner dump truck occurred on September 24, 2024, at approximately 9:20 a.m. on Route A, seven miles north of Trenton in Grundy County, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the truck, driven by Jeffrey D. Hohman, 59, of California, Missouri, was traveling southbound when it failed to negotiate a curve. The truck traveled off the south side of the roadway, overturned, and struck an embankment. The vehicle came to rest on its top, facing east off the south side of the road.

Hohman sustained moderate injuries in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident and was transported by Grundy County EMS to Wright Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The dump truck sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Brotherton’s.

Highway patrol Trooper A.D. Neighbors assisted with the incident.

