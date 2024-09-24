Dump truck crash north of Trenton leaves driver injured, truck totaled

Local News September 24, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Accident-Crash graphic
Share To Your Social Network
31      1     
5
Shares

A crash involving a 2004 Freightliner dump truck occurred on September 24, 2024, at approximately 9:20 a.m. on Route A, seven miles north of Trenton in Grundy County, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the truck, driven by Jeffrey D. Hohman, 59, of California, Missouri, was traveling southbound when it failed to negotiate a curve. The truck traveled off the south side of the roadway, overturned, and struck an embankment. The vehicle came to rest on its top, facing east off the south side of the road.

Hohman sustained moderate injuries in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident and was transported by Grundy County EMS to Wright Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The dump truck sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Brotherton’s.

Highway patrol Trooper A.D. Neighbors assisted with the incident.

Post Views: 1,469

Share To Your Social Network
31      1     
5
Shares
 
4
Shares
31           

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.