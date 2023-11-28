Dump truck crash near intersection in Princeton injures Trenton man

Local News November 28, 2023
Mack dump truck crash at intersection news graphhic
An accident involving a dump truck occurred on Monday morning, November 27, 2023, resulting in minor injuries to the driver. The incident took place on Highway 136 near its intersection with Highway 65 in Princeton.

Gerald J. Hostetler, a 76-year-old man from Trenton, Missouri, was driving a 2015 Mack dump truck westbound on Highway 136. As he approached the intersection with Highway 65, the truck veered off the north side of the road, striking a highway sign. After the initial impact, the truck crossed Highway 65, went off the west side of the road, down an embankment, and came to rest upright, facing north.

Hostetler, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, sustained minor injuries. He was transported by private vehicle to Wright Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The truck sustained minor damage and was towed from the scene by Bridgemans.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and Trooper B.N. Raney responded to the scene.

Digital Correspondent

