“Dueling Pianos” to be featured entertainment in Chillicothe

Spanky Entertainment of Saint Louis will provide live entertainment during an event hosted by the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce to benefit the Chamber.

“Dueling Pianos” will be featured at the Bishop Hogan School Gym the night of September 22nd. Doors will open at 6 o’clock, a catered dinner will start at 7 o’clock, and the entertainment will begin at 8 o’clock.

Tickets cost $20 each or $150 for a table of eight and are available at the Chamber Office at 514 Washington Street in Chillicothe.

Call the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce at 660-646-4050 for more information.

