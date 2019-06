Due to equipment issues, the closure of Route N (Drain Street) in Eagleville has been delayed until tomorrow, Thursday, June 27, for a culvert replacement.

Local crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close Route N at the junction with U.S. Route 69 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

Schedules are subject to change. Motorists will need to use an alternate route during these closures.