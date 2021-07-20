Dual credit assistance program now available to income-qualified high school students

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri is offering a dual credit assistance program to income-qualified high school students currently residing in our nine-county service area.

The program’s funding can be used toward multiple classes across multiple semesters and covers both tuition and books. Students seeking their High Set (GED) certificate, trade-school, and nursing program students are welcome to apply for the Educate Ahead program as well.

Students interested in receiving assistance through this CAPNCM program will need to complete a Community Services application and submit all required documentation. In addition, each student, or parents of interested students, will also need to provide documentation from the high school or college showing the cost of classes and proof of enrollment. Students will be asked to provide a copy of their grades at the end of each semester funding is received.

Those interested in learning more about the Educate Ahead program or requesting a copy of the application should contact CAPNCM at 855-290-8544 or online at this link.

