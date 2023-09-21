Drug possession and property damage lead to arrests in Milan

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Milan Police Department has made two recent arrests.

The first arrest involves a Milan resident, Raymond Thomas Smith, who was charged with drug possession while at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital. Chief Gail Hayes received a notification from a nurse at the hospital, who discovered a small plastic baggie containing approximately two grams of methamphetamine in the pocket of Smith’s jeans. Smith, who is 64 years old, was being admitted to the hospital at the time. He has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, and a cash bond of $5,000 has been set by the circuit court. However, Smith has been released on an own-recognizance bond.

In addition, Chief Hayes also reports the arrest of Joel Peralta, a 35-year-old resident of Milan, for alleged 2nd-degree property damage. The incident occurred at Garcia’s auto repair shop on East 3rd Street in Milan, where a car window was broken on the passenger side. Peralta was identified through surveillance footage from an outdoor camera, which allegedly captured him breaking the window. Peralta has been released on a court summons.

