Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Take-Back Day is October 23

Law enforcement will collect unwanted prescription drugs during the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Take-Back Day. Medications will be collected at various locations on October 23, 2021, from 10 to 2 o’clock.

Area locations in Missouri include the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Richmond Police Department, and Gower Police Department. Locations in Iowa include the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office.

Medications can be dropped off anytime in the drug depository box inside the foyer of the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center in Trenton. The Trenton Police Department reports 142 pounds of unwanted prescriptions have been collected in the box so far this year. Since 2013, 2,120 pounds have been collected.

The DEA reports 420 tons of medications were collected at 5,060 sites by 4,425 law enforcement agencies at the National Take Back Day in April.

More information on the October 23 collection can be found on the Take Back Day website.

