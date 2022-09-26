Drug distributor sentenced to 3 years in federal prison for selling crack, MDMA, meth and marijuana

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Koudris Pounder, 38, formerly of Norwalk, was sentenced on Friday by U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill in Bridgeport to 36 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing controlled substances.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in the fall of 2019, Norwalk Police made controlled purchases of cocaine and MDMA (“ecstasy”) from Pounder. On November 19, 2020, a court-authorized search of Pounder’s residence revealed distribution quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, phencyclidine (PCP), and marijuana; items used to process and package drugs for street sale, and firearm parts.

Pounder was federally arrested on January 30, 2020. On February 24, 2022, he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. This is Pounder’s second federal conviction.

Pounder, who is released on a $50,000 bond and residing in the Bronx, New York, is required to report to prison on November 16.

This investigation was conducted by the DEA’s Bridgeport High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and the Norwalk Police Department. The HIDTA Task Force includes personnel from the DEA Bridgeport Resident Office, the Connecticut State Police, and the Bridgeport, Norwalk, Stamford, Stratford, Milford, and Danbury Police Departments. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine E. Boyles.