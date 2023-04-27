Drug dealer sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl that resulted in the death of a young woman

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Jonathan Miguel Lopez was sentenced in federal court to 10 years in prison for selling the fentanyl pills that resulted in the fatal overdose of 23-year-old Sherie Gil on September 30, 2021.

Lopez pleaded guilty in October 2022. According to the government’s sentencing memo, on the morning of September 30, 2021, law enforcement officials and paramedics responded to a 911 call from a commercial office building in San Diego. Law enforcement found Gil deceased in a bathroom along with drug paraphernalia, Gil’s cell phone, and “blues,” or fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. The Medical Examiner’s Office later determined that Gil had died as the result of the “toxic effects of fentanyl, cocaine, and alprazolam.”

During a search of Gil’s cell phone, agents discovered that Gil had exchanged text messages with another phone number asking if she could “pick up” blues in the days leading up to Gil’s death. During the investigation that followed, law enforcement discovered that the other phone number was registered to Lopez’s co-defendant, Jamie Ashley Koryn. The text messages also indicated that, on September 29, 2021, Gil again messaged Koryn requesting blues. Koryn sent Gil her address and Gil then responded that she was seven minutes away.

On October 8, 2021, during the execution of a search warrant at the residence Lopez shared with his co-defendant, Koryn, law enforcement located and arrested Koryn and Lopez and seized their cellular phones. Agents found text messages on Lopez’s and Koryn’s phones showing that they entered into an agreement to distribute fentanyl. Lopez’s plea agreement described some of the text messages in which Lopez was negotiating the price of the fentanyl he would charge their customers. During that search agents also found a loaded pistol under Lopez’s mattress. In his plea agreement, Lopez admitted that he used that pistol to protect the drugs that he and Koryn stored at their residence.

Per the plea agreement, Lopez and the government stipulated that the Sentencing Guidelines for the distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death and/or serious bodily injury would apply.

Special Agents and Task Force Officers with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Overdose Response Team (formerly known as Team 10) led the investigation into Gil’s death. This case is the result of ongoing efforts by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the San Diego Police Department, and the California Department of Health Care Services to investigate and prosecute the distribution of dangerous illegal drugs—fentanyl in particular—that result in overdose deaths. In 2018, the Drug Enforcement Administration created the Overdose Response Team as a response to the increase in overdose deaths in San Diego County.

