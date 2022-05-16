Drug charges filed against Cameron man who was extradited to Grundy County

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Drug possession charges, including two felony counts and one misdemeanor, have been filed in Grundy County Circuit Court against 28-year-old Benjamin Keith Leach of Cameron.

Documents report Leach was accused on April 2nd of possession of methamphetamine and possession of THC wax. The misdemeanor count is for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use, prior offender. The documents describe it as smoking pipes.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports Leach was extradited from a Missouri Department of Corrections facility to the Grundy County Detention Center where he awaits an appearance on May 24, 2022, in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

(Photo courtesy Missouri Department of Corrections)