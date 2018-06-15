Drought conditions in North Missouri continue to worsen

Six area counties in northern Missouri are now listed with a D-2 or severe drought designation.

The U.S. Drought Monitor index issued a map Thursday indicating worsening drought for the western parts of Grundy and Livingston counties as well as all, or nearly all, of Daviess, Caldwell, DeKalb, and Clinton Counties. Three counties in extreme northeast Missouri also are under a severe drought designation which are Schuyler, Scotland, and Clark.

Trenton’s moisture deficit year to date has climbed to nine and a third (9.35) inches as of mid-June. There’s been just over seven inches of rain and melted precipitation officially at Trenton since the first of January.

Like this: Like Loading...