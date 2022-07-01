Drought conditions continue to expand across Missouri

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Multiple counties on either side of the Missouri River are listed as abnormally dry in this week’s drought monitor map.

The map was updated Thursday, June 30, 2022, and is based on conditions as of Tuesday. Sixty-one percent of the state is described as abnormally dry which is the initial stage of drought. That’s an increase from last week when it was 29%. The new map shows nine percent of Missouri, an area in the southeast, to be moderately dry.

The area for abnormally dry stretches from Jackson, Cass, Lafayette, and Johnson counties on the west to Lincoln, St Charles, and St. Louis counties in eastern Missouri.