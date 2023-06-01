Drought conditions continue to deteriorate in northern Missouri

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Drought conditions continued to worsen in the state in the last week, according to this week’s U. S. Drought Monitor map. The map was released the morning of June 1st and is based on conditions as of the morning of May 30th. That was before the rain the night of May 31st.

Moderate drought has expanded in the Green Hills, as most of the area is now covered by moderate drought. There is some severe drought in the southeastern part of Putnam County. Abnormally dry conditions cover the northwestern part of Harrison County.

Some of the area in Northeast Missouri that had a moderate drought last week now has severe drought. The area that had a severe drought in that part of the state now has extreme drought.

Extreme, severe, and moderate drought conditions have expanded in Central Missouri. Abnormally dry conditions have also expanded in Southern Missouri.

Abnormally dry conditions or some degree of drought cover 80.08% of Missouri. That is an increase of 19.1% from last week.

As of Thursday morning, June 1st, Trenton was 3.27 inches below average for rainfall year to date. That included 1.43 inches from the night of May 31st. No rain was reported in the week ending May 30th at 8 o’clock in the morning, which was the cutoff time for this week’s U. S. Drought Monitor map.

