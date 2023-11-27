Driving while intoxicated arrest leads Trenton teenager to face judge in circuit court

A Trenton youth is scheduled to appear in circuit court Tuesday morning, November 28, following his arrest last week.

Cooper Mason Berry, 19, faces three misdemeanor charges: driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, and possession of intoxicating liquor by a minor. Berry was permitted to post a cash bond of $500, which is 10% of the initial $5,000 bond.

According to a probable cause statement, in the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 22, at around 1:34 am, a car was observed by police having stopped in the middle of Highway 65 at 28th Street. A traffic stop was conducted, leading to Berry’s arrest.