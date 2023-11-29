Driving violations in Trenton result in probation sentences

Two defendants have been placed on probation after pleading guilty to separate charges when they appeared Tuesday in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court. Plea agreements were involved in each case heard by Grundy County Associate Judge Carrie Lamm Clark.

Cooper Mason Berry of Trenton entered his guilty plea Tuesday to a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated on November 22nd. Imposition of sentence was suspended by the court, and Berry was placed on two years of supervised probation. Berry was ordered to use a SCRAM monitoring bracelet for six months, donate $150 to the law enforcement restitution fund, pay a recoupment fee of $130, and pay court costs. The money is to be deducted from the posted cash bond. The prosecuting attorney dismissed two other misdemeanor counts. Trenton Police had arrested Berry at Highway 65 and 28th Street.

Also in the Associate Division, Russell Prescott of Trenton pleaded guilty to a November 5th misdemeanor charge of driving while his license was revoked or suspended. Imposition of a sentence was suspended, and the court placed Prescott on one year of supervised probation. He was ordered to pay the court costs. Trenton Police had arrested Prescott at 9th and Laclede.