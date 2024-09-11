Drivers urged to stay alert for farm machinery during Missouri fall harvest

In 2023, Missouri recorded 201 traffic crashes involving farm equipment or implements, resulting in four fatalities and 46 injuries.

Farmers and motorists must exercise caution as the state enters its fall harvest season and share the road. With the increased likelihood of encountering farm machinery on roadways at any time of day, safety measures must be prioritized by everyone involved. Whether driving a vehicle or operating farm machinery, these crashes can be prevented by adhering to traffic laws and focusing on the task of driving.

Farmers:

Ensure that your farm equipment is properly marked with lights and a “slow-moving vehicle” emblem when traveling on roadways. Clean all lights and reflective materials to enhance visibility.

Utilize escort vehicles when moving equipment wider than the lane of travel, especially on narrow or hilly roads where visibility is limited.

If traffic accumulates behind you on roads where passing is difficult, pull off to the side of the road in a level area to allow vehicles to pass safely.

Always drive as far to the right as possible to minimize obstruction to other motorists.

Avoid road travel during dawn or dusk when visibility is compromised.

If you use all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) for agricultural purposes, remember they are only allowed on highways during daylight hours. ATVs must be equipped with lights, a bicycle flag, and a “slow-moving vehicle” emblem. The law requires those under 18 to wear a safety helmet, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol recommends helmets for operators of all ages.

It’s important to note that Missouri law permits the operation of agricultural machinery and implements on state highways during periods of darkness for agricultural purposes, provided the equipment is equipped with the necessary lighting. Modern farm tractors often include seat belts, and operators should always use them when the machinery is fitted with a roll-over protection structure.

Motorists:

Stay alert for slow-moving farm equipment on the road.

When approaching farm machinery, slow down and remain patient.

Pass only when you have a clear, unobstructed view of the road ahead and no oncoming traffic. Avoid passing on bridges or in areas with limited visibility, such as hills and curves.

Collisions frequently occur when a motorist attempts to pass a left-turning farm vehicle. Tractors that appear to pull to the right may actually be preparing for a wide left turn. Watch the farmer’s hand signals and vehicle lights carefully.

Pay close attention to farm equipment entering or leaving the highway from side roads or driveways, particularly at dawn or dusk when the sun can impair visibility.

Traffic safety is a shared responsibility, and attention to detail can help prevent unnecessary accidents.

