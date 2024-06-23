Drivers injured in four-car crash on Interstate 35

Share To Your Social Network

A multi-vehicle crash occurred on June 21, 2024, at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Interstate 35 just south of Vivion Road in Clay County, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident involved four southbound vehicles: a 2007 Toyota Camry, a 2013 GMC Terrain, a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe, and a 2018 Volkswagen Passat.

The crash began when the GMC Terrain, driven by Felisha D. Eskridge, 33, of Gallatin, Missouri, started to hydroplane and was subsequently struck by the Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Jordan L. Nelson, 44, of Ankeny, Iowa. The Volkswagen Passat, driven by Jared M. Schneider, 44, of Lenexa, Kansas, then collided with the Chevrolet Tahoe. Finally, the Toyota Camry, driven by Malachi Gatewood, 21, of North Kansas City, Missouri, struck the Volkswagen Passat.

The drivers of two vehicles suffered minor injuries and were transported to North Kansas City Hospital by Kansas City EMS. Malachi Gatewood, who was not wearing a seat belt, and Felisha D. Eskridge, who was wearing a seat belt, were both reported to have minor injuries. Jordan L. Nelson and Jared M. Schneider, both wearing seat belts, were involved but their injuries were not specified in the report.

The 2007 Toyota Camry and the 2018 Volkswagen Passat were totaled and towed from the scene by Platinum Tow and Brad’s Tow, respectively. The 2013 GMC Terrain and the 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe sustained extensive damage and were towed by Integrity Tow and GT Tow, respectively.

The crash was investigated by Trooper N.T. Ott, with assistance from Master Sergeant J.D. Hall and Trooper C.W. Norris.

