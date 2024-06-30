Driver sustains minor injuries in Route E car crash south of Pattonsburg

Local News June 30, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Accident-Crash graphic
Share To Your Social Network
             

A single-car accident occurred on Route E at 135th Street, eight miles south of Pattonsburg, Missouri, at 3:00 p.m. on June 29, 2024. The incident involved a 2013 Nissan Altima driven by Leslie P. Robinson, a 45-year-old woman from Pattonsburg, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened as the westbound Nissan Altima traveled off the north side of the roadway. The vehicle struck an embankment, crossed 135th Street, entered a ravine, and collided with several trees before coming to a stop.

Robinson, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, sustained minor injuries. She was taken by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. The vehicle was totaled and towed by Scotty’s.

The accident was assisted by Corporal J. J. Thompson.

Post Views: 238

Share To Your Social Network
             

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.