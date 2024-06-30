Driver sustains minor injuries in Route E car crash south of Pattonsburg

Share To Your Social Network

A single-car accident occurred on Route E at 135th Street, eight miles south of Pattonsburg, Missouri, at 3:00 p.m. on June 29, 2024. The incident involved a 2013 Nissan Altima driven by Leslie P. Robinson, a 45-year-old woman from Pattonsburg, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened as the westbound Nissan Altima traveled off the north side of the roadway. The vehicle struck an embankment, crossed 135th Street, entered a ravine, and collided with several trees before coming to a stop.

Robinson, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, sustained minor injuries. She was taken by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. The vehicle was totaled and towed by Scotty’s.

The accident was assisted by Corporal J. J. Thompson.

