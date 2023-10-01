Driver stikes parked pickup in Gilman City, sending passenger to hospital

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

A collision occurred on Fisher Street in Gilman City on September 30, 2023, around 7:45 p.m., as reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Ronald K Ward, a 74-year-old man from Gilman City, was driving a 2005 GMC Pickup northbound on Fisher Street when he crossed the center of the road. At the same time, a 2000 Ford F-250 was parked, unoccupied, facing northbound on the west edge of Fisher Street. Ward’s GMC Pickup struck the rear of the Ford F-250. Following the impact, both vehicles came to rest on their wheels, still facing northbound on Fisher Street.

The GMC Pickup sustained total damage and was towed by a private individual back to the registered owner’s residence. The Ford F-250, on the other hand, had no apparent damage and was driven from the scene.

Christine C. Ward, a 73-year-old woman and an occupant of the GMC Pickup, suffered minor injuries in the accident. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, nor was Ronald K. Ward wearing a seat belt during the incident. Christine Ward was transported by a private vehicle to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany for medical attention.

Trooper T.B. Heintz of the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the accident.

