Driver overcorrects on Highway 10, ends up in pond

Two people were injured Tuesday afternoon when a car left Highway 10 and came to a stop in a pond in rural Carroll County about 4:10 pm, two miles east of Norborne.

Taken by emergency medical services to the Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond were the driver, 30-year-old Jill Stewart of Grain Valley and passenger, 33-year-old Colby Wochner, of Blue Springs. Both received minor injuries.

The eastbound car went off the right side of Highway 10 when the driver, Jill Stewart, apparently over-corrected, causing the car to go off the left side. Upon returning to the road, the car went off the right side and into a pond where it came to a stop.

Nither person was using a seat belt and the vehicle was demolished.

