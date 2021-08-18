Driver of vehicle involved in crash west of Trenton dies in Kansas City hospital

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A driver who was involved in a three-vehicle accident on Highway 6, near Fourth Street in Trenton on Monday, August 16, has died of their injuries in a Kansas City area hospital.

Police Chief Rex Ross reports 76-year-old Gary Raymond Randolph of Trenton was originally taken by ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton; however, the department received information from Jackson County on August 17 that Randolph died at a hospital in the Kansas City area.

Twenty-three-year-old Lakota Kay Curtis of Gallatin was taken by ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital on August 16. Fifty-one-year-old Seth Wayne Gibson of Trenton declined to be taken by ambulance to the hospital.

A crash report indicated the three vehicles traveled west on Highway 6 almost to the west city limits when Gibson’s pickup truck slowed because he was behind a hay swather. The front of Randolph’s truck hit the rear of Gibson’s truck, and Curtis’s car struck the rear of Randolph’s pickup.

Randolph is the fourth death reported due to a vehicle accident in Grundy County this year and the first in Trenton.

