Driver of 1995 Mercury Tracer strikes deer on Highway 146

A 1995 Mercury Tracer was involved in a collision with a deer on Highway 146, resulting in minor injuries on the evening of October 16, 2023, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred four miles northwest of Trenton around 7:00 p.m. The driver, Miles S. Tratchel, 68, of Trenton, Missouri, was heading westbound when his vehicle struck a deer. Tratchel successfully brought the car to a controlled stop on the highway’s westbound shoulder.

Both the driver and his 15-year-old passenger, a resident of Plano, Iowa, were wearing their seat belts. The young man, however, did sustain minor injuries and was transported to Wright Memorial Hospital by Grundy County EMS for medical attention.

The Mercury Tracer incurred moderate damage and was subsequently towed by Ewings Tow.