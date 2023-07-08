Driver involved in crash north of Bevier arrested by patrol for leaving the scene of an accident

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

One of the drivers involved in a two-car accident near Bevier on the night of July 6th was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Macon County on the afternoon of July 7th.

An arrest report indicates that 38-year-old Kevin Teague of LaPlata was accused of felony leaving the scene of an accident involving an injury, not having a valid license, and not wearing a seat belt. He was taken to the Macon County Sheriff’s Office on a 24-hour hold.

It was previously reported that the car Teague drove on July 6th traveled north four miles north of Bevier before being struck in the front passenger side by a southbound car driven by 82-year-old Randall Watson of Bevier. The Watson vehicle allegedly failed to yield at the intersection of Routes O and AX while making a left turn. Both cars were totaled.

A crash report shows Teague and Watson received serious injuries. A private vehicle took Teague to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville. Watson was taken by a private vehicle to the Samaritan Hospital of Macon and then to the University Hospital of Columbia.

Teague’s passenger, 35-year-old Mallory Wayman of LaPlata, reportedly refused medical treatment at the scene for moderate injuries.

