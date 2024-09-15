Driver injured in two-vehicle crash at Highways M and C in Monroe County

A two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 8:15 a.m. on September 13, 2024, at the intersection of Highway M and Highway C, about eight miles southwest of Paris, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2006 Subaru, driven by Ahna I. Sinclair, 19, of Montgomery City, Missouri, failed to stop at the intersection and struck a 2017 Ford F-150 on the driver’s side.

The driver of the Ford F-150, Randy S. Myers, 55, of Lawson, Missouri, sustained moderate injuries. He was transported by Monroe County Ambulance to Moberly Regional Hospital for treatment. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The Subaru was left at the scene to be removed by its owner, while the Ford F-150 was towed by Prathers Towing of Cairo.

The accident was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, with assistance from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and the Madison Fire Department.

