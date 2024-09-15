Driver injured in two-vehicle crash at Highways M and C in Monroe County

State News September 14, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Accident Graphic
Share To Your Social Network
11      1     
3
Shares

A two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 8:15 a.m. on September 13, 2024, at the intersection of Highway M and Highway C, about eight miles southwest of Paris, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2006 Subaru, driven by Ahna I. Sinclair, 19, of Montgomery City, Missouri, failed to stop at the intersection and struck a 2017 Ford F-150 on the driver’s side.

The driver of the Ford F-150, Randy S. Myers, 55, of Lawson, Missouri, sustained moderate injuries. He was transported by Monroe County Ambulance to Moberly Regional Hospital for treatment. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The Subaru was left at the scene to be removed by its owner, while the Ford F-150 was towed by Prathers Towing of Cairo.

The accident was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, with assistance from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and the Madison Fire Department.

 

Post Views: 174

Share To Your Social Network
11      1     
3
Shares
 
2
Shares
11           

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.