Driver injured in single-car crash near Hannibal

State News June 19, 2024 Digital Correspondent
A single-car accident occurred on Marion County Road 418 just outside Hannibal city limits on June 18 at approximately 8:40 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jorden E. Marshall, a 30-year-old man from Hannibal, Missouri, was driving a 2005 Mercury Montego westbound when the vehicle veered off the roadway, striking a fence and a tree.

Marshall sustained moderate injuries in the accident and was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was transported by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment.

The Mercury Montego was totaled in the incident and was towed from the scene by Heartland.

The accident response was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Ambulance, Hannibal Rural Fire, and Hannibal Fire departments.

