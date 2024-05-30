Driver injured in Marion County crash involving 2015 Freightliner

May 30, 2024
A Palmyra woman was injured in a crash on Highway F in Center, Missouri, on May 29, 2024. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 3:20 p.m.

Kaley M. Augspurg, 26, was driving a 2015 Freightliner MT45G westbound when she attempted to avoid another motorist. Her vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, resulting in minor damage.

Augspurg, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital by the Marion County Ambulance. The Freightliner was towed from the scene by Robert’s Garage.

The accident was assisted by Corporal Tappendorf and the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office.

