Driver injured in Highway 36 hit-and-run crash near Brookfield

Local News September 13, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Hit and Run News Graphic
Share To Your Social Network
11            
2
Shares

A hit-and-run crash occurred on Highway 36, two miles east of Brookfield, Missouri, on September 12, 2024, at approximately 5:32 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2015 Chrysler 200, driven by 21-year-old Precious M. Griffin of Normal, Illinois, was traveling westbound when an unknown tractor-trailer attempted to change lanes and merged into her vehicle. The Chrysler lost control and veered into the median. The tractor-trailer left the scene of the crash.

Griffin, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was transported by Linn County Ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital. Her vehicle was totaled and towed from the scene by Precision Towing.

The accident was investigated with assistance from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Brookfield Police Department, and Linn County EMS.

Post Views: 376

Share To Your Social Network
11            
2
Shares
 
2
Shares
11           

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.