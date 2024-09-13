Driver injured in Highway 36 hit-and-run crash near Brookfield

A hit-and-run crash occurred on Highway 36, two miles east of Brookfield, Missouri, on September 12, 2024, at approximately 5:32 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2015 Chrysler 200, driven by 21-year-old Precious M. Griffin of Normal, Illinois, was traveling westbound when an unknown tractor-trailer attempted to change lanes and merged into her vehicle. The Chrysler lost control and veered into the median. The tractor-trailer left the scene of the crash.

Griffin, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was transported by Linn County Ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital. Her vehicle was totaled and towed from the scene by Precision Towing.

The accident was investigated with assistance from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Brookfield Police Department, and Linn County EMS.

