Driver injured in Freightliner crash off northbound I-35 near Lathrop

A single-vehicle crash occurred on September 16, 2024, involving a 2021 Freightliner tractor on northbound Interstate 35, approximately four miles south of Lathrop, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash took place at around 7:30 a.m. The Freightliner, driven by Hector A. Fonseca Mendez, 22, of Madera, California, was traveling in the left lane when it began to move into the right lane. The vehicle continued drifting to the right, traveling off the side of the road, and down an embankment.

The truck struck the ground several times, eventually hitting a fence and coming to rest on its wheels, facing northeast.

Fonseca Mendez sustained serious injuries in the crash. He was transported by Tri-County Ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. The Freightliner was totaled and towed from the scene by Scotty’s Towing.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene along with Sergeant R. A. Sherman.

