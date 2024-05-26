Driver injured in Flint Hill Road crash near New London

State News May 26, 2024 Digital Correspondent
A single-vehicle accident occurred on May 25, 2024, at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Flint Hill Road, 3.5 miles northeast of New London, Missouri. The crash involved a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, which sustained moderate damage.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver, Colton D. Horstmeyer, a 20-year-old man from Hannibal, Missouri, was traveling eastbound when the vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned. Horstmeyer was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Horstmeyer sustained moderate injuries and was transported by a private party to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment. The Chevrolet Silverado was towed from the scene by Custom Towing.

The Ralls County Sheriff’s Department and Ralls County Ambulance assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol at the accident scene.

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.