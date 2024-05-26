Driver injured in Flint Hill Road crash near New London

Share To Your Social Network

A single-vehicle accident occurred on May 25, 2024, at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Flint Hill Road, 3.5 miles northeast of New London, Missouri. The crash involved a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, which sustained moderate damage.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver, Colton D. Horstmeyer, a 20-year-old man from Hannibal, Missouri, was traveling eastbound when the vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned. Horstmeyer was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Horstmeyer sustained moderate injuries and was transported by a private party to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment. The Chevrolet Silverado was towed from the scene by Custom Towing.

The Ralls County Sheriff’s Department and Ralls County Ambulance assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol at the accident scene.

