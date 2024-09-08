Driver injured in big-rig crash on Highway 71 near Maryville

State News September 8, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Big Rig Crash (Photo by Seb Creativo on Unsplash
A man was injured Saturday evening in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 71 near Maryville, Missouri.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 8:07 p.m. on September 7, 2024, about 15 miles south of Maryville. Eric S. Nehman, 37, of Royal, Iowa, was driving a 2002 Peterbilt tractor northbound on Highway 71 when the vehicle ran off the east side of the roadway. The tractor-trailer struck a guardrail, then a utility pole, and a tree before coming to rest on its wheels facing north.

Nehman was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries. He was transported by Nodaway County Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville for treatment.

The Peterbilt was totaled and was towed from the scene by Kizer’s of Maryville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by Trooper A. J. Kempa and the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department in responding to the crash.

