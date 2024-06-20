Driver injured as truck overturns on Highway 24 in Marion County

Share To Your Social Network

On June 19, 2024, at approximately 3:41 p.m., an accident occurred on US 24, three miles south of Palmyra in Marion County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Nyles J. Cable, 65, of La Grange, Missouri, was traveling westbound when it veered off the right side of the roadway.

The vehicle struck a tree, overturned, and came to rest on its top. The Chevrolet Silverado sustained total damage and was towed by Robert’s Garage & Towing. Nyles J. Cable, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered serious injuries and was transported by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Hirner, with assistance from Corporal Hicks, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, and the Palmyra Fire Department.

Related