Driver injured after Big rig overturns on Highway 6

A truck driver from Ridgeway was injured when the big rig he was driving ran off Highway 6 in western Grundy County and overturned onto its side striking a MoDOT highway sign in the process.

Thirty one year old Travis Ury received moderate injuries and was taken by Grundy county EMS to the Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton.

The accident at 1:50 Wednesday morning occurred four miles northeast of Jamesport demolishing the 2015 Peterbilt truck. The report noted Ury was not using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department.

