Driver hurt in single-car crash on County Road 2320 near Moberly

A 24-year-old Moberly man was injured in a single-vehicle accident on Randolph County Road 2320, two miles east of Moberly, Missouri, on September 22, 2024, at approximately 7:45 a.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Bradon M. Bunch was driving a 2009 Ford Escape northbound when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a concrete barrier. The Ford sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene by Prather’s Towing.

Bunch was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries. He was transported by Randolph County Ambulance to Moberly Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

