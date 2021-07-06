Driver hits low-hanging power line on Pleasant View Avenue in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department reports no one was injured when a trash truck owned by KC Waste Containers struck an overhead power line on Pleasant View Avenue on July 5th.

Forty-four-year-old Jonathan Howard Ceradsky of Trenton drove the truck north on Pleasant View and the vehicle hit the power line near Fourth Street. The power pole fell on the side of the truck. Twenty-eight-year-old Jacob Zachary Foster of Trenton was listed as a passenger.

Police Officer Jeff Spencer reports Ceradsky said he did not see the low-hanging line because he was not the normal driver on the route. Ceradsky claimed his company reported the line being low a week earlier. Evergy removed the line and pole from the truck. There was no damage reported to the vehicle. An Evergy representative indicated the line was too low, and it had been reported prior to the accident. Evergy reported power was out in the area for a while.

The Trenton Fire Department and Trenton Municipal Utilities assisted.

