Driver dies in fatal Maserati crash on I-255 near St. Louis

State News September 24, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Fatal Crash graphic
A fatal single-vehicle crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 255, east of Interstate 55, at approximately 3:38 a.m. on September 22, 2024. The vehicle was a 2016 Maserati Quattroporte, driven by 22-year-old Jihad A. Sumreen from Hazelwood, Missouri.

The vehicle reportedly traveled eastbound when it veered off the roadway, striking a rock bluff and overturning. The crash resulted in Sumreen sustaining fatal injuries. Mehlville EMS pronounced Sumreen deceased at the scene at 3:52 a.m. The St. Louis County Medical Examiner transported the body to the Saint Louis County Morgue.

Sumreen’s Maserati was totaled in the crash and towed by Miner’s Towing. The use of a seat belt remains unknown.

Corporal S. G. Hassell and Trooper L. T. Carson assisted at the scene.

