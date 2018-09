The Highway Patrol reports a Clifton Hill man sustained moderate injuries as the result of a one-vehicle accident in Carroll County Friday evening.

Fifty-five-year-old Richard Best traveled east on U. S. Highway 24 when the vehicle he drove ran off the right side of the road east of Route V and hit a tree demolishing the vehicle.

An ambulance transported him to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.

The Patrol reports he wore a seatbelt at the time of the accident.