Driver crashes after falling asleep at the wheel on Highway 65 in Chillicothe

Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 65 and 36 on Wednesday.

Officers say that Allen Eakins fell asleep at the wheel while driving northbound on Highway 65. Eakins crossed into the southbound lane of Highway 65 and crossed an access road. The vehicle went airborne, down an embankment and came to rest facing south after making a half-circle.

A police report noted the pickup received extensive damage to the undercarriage and no injuries were listed in the report.

