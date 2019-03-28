Driver clocked at 150 mph officially charged with 4 felonies, 6 misdemeanors

A Kansas City man arrested by the Highway Patrol on Tuesday morning and accused of 12 potential counts has been charged in Clinton County with four felonies and six misdemeanors.

Online court information shows 32-year-old Kenneth Sneed has been charged with three counts of felony first degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk-first offense and felony resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing.

The misdemeanors Sneed faces include two counts of fourth-degree assault, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less—prior drug offense, changing lanes when movement could not be made with safety on roadway having three or fewer lanes resulting in an accident, and exceeding the posted speed limit. Bond was set at $75,000.

The Patrol reports Sneed was southbound on Interstate 35 hitting speeds as high as 150 mph when the car he drove struck the rear passenger corner of a sports utility vehicle driven by 35-year-old Pamela Thompson of Saint Joseph. The SUV came to a stop in the median. Sneed’s car returned to I-35 where he overcorrected causing the car to strike the front driver’s side of a southbound semi-truck driven by 25-year-old Zachary Szabo of Postville, Iowa.

Three children, 12-year-old Tiajah Gipson, 10-year-old Sanjay Sanders, and 13-year-old Kenneth Sneed, all of Kansas City, were passengers in Sneed’s car and received minor injuries. The children were transported by ambulance to Children’s Mercy Hospital of Kansas City.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports it assisted the Patrol with the pursuit which began in Daviess County.

A trooper reports a Kansas City woman who was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in the incident was arrested on three Lee’s Summit warrants. The warrants for 29-year-old Leistashia Jenkins were for driving while suspended, no insurance, and failure to register a motor vehicle.