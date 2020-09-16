Drive-thru COVID-19 testing event to be held in Cameron

A drive through community COVID-19 testing event will be held at the Cameron High School. Any Missouri resident can come to the free event on September 26th from 7 to 3 o’clock.

PCR testing will be provided for current COVID-19 infection. Attendees do not have to have symptoms to be tested.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will provide the testing. The Missouri National Guard and Clinton County Health Department will assist.

Register for the Cameron testing September 26th online at the Department of Health and Senior Services website or by calling the Missouri COVID-19 Hotline at 877-435-8411.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares