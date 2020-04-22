Drive-through COVID-19 testing in Chillicothe expanded to first responders

Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton and Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe have announced an expansion in their drive-through COVID-19 testing at the former Washington Street Food and Drink in Chillicothe to first responders in Grundy and Livingston counties who meet testing criteria.

First responders include police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and emergency medical technicians. The hospitals note those individuals are at a high risk of exposure to the virus as they carry out their job duties.

First responders must have any new symptom to be tested, including, but not limited to, a fever of 100 degrees or higher, loss of smell or taste, a cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, a sore throat, and body aches. First responders who experience new symptoms should work with their human resources departments to obtain a referral for a drive-through test. A referral form, badge, and personal identification will be required at the testing site. A physician’s order is not needed for first responders to be tested.

Saint Luke’s Regional Lab is processing the majority of COVID-19 tests in regular runs throughout the day. The hospital’s note that allows for faster testing results, some of which come back within 24 hours.

Public safety departments interested in learning more about coordinating testing through Wright Memorial and Hedrick should contact Jenny Moss at 660-214-8445.

