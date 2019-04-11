“Drive For Your School” event to be held at Milan High School

A Drive For Your School event will be held at the Milan C-2 High School to raise money to help the junior class to with prom expenses and the senior outing at the end of the class’s senior year.

Barnes Baker Automotive will provide new vehicles to test drive for free in the school parking lot Saturday from 9 to 3 o’clock. Milan High School junior Ryan Dabney says those interested in taking a test drive must have a valid driver’s license and be at least 18 years old. Participants will complete a questionnaire and choose the vehicle they want to drive.

The test drives will stay in Milan, and there is a limit of one test drive per person. The maximum amount of money that can be raised from Drive for Your School is $6,000, which is equivalent to 300 test drives.