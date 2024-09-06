Drier conditions and warmth to mark northern Missouri’s fall in 2024

Share To Your Social Network

As fall approaches in northern Missouri, beginning on the autumnal equinox on Sunday, September 22, 2024, at 7:43 a.m., residents can expect a season marked by warmer-than-average temperatures and below-normal rainfall. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the region will experience drier conditions, particularly in September and October, which could impact both agriculture and the vibrancy of the fall foliage display.

While it is well known that the Old Farmer’s Almanac is not the most accurate reference when it comes to predicting the weather, it is fun to see what is predicted and what actually happens.

The upcoming fall season for northern Missouri is expected to be warmer than usual, with less rainfall compared to historical averages. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, much of the central United States, including northern Missouri, will experience above-average temperatures through the autumn months of 2024. September and October will likely bring warmer air, while November is expected to be the warmest, contributing to a late arrival of the cooler autumn chill typically associated with the season.

Drier Conditions

Rainfall is expected to be below average for northern Missouri throughout the fall, which could impact local agriculture and foliage patterns. This dry spell will dominate much of the Midwest and Heartland regions, with little precipitation anticipated until late fall. Although the region may not see as much rain, these conditions may contribute to a vivid fall foliage display before the leaves begin to drop.

Key Weather Periods

September 2024: Expect warmer-than-normal temperatures with dry conditions, particularly in the Midwest and Plains states, which includes northern Missouri.

October 2024: Cooler air will move in slightly, though northern Missouri will still see temperatures on the warmer side. The region will continue to experience below-average precipitation.

November 2024: Temperatures will remain warm for most of the month, with precipitation levels remaining below normal across much of the region.

Impacts on Fall Foliage

The warmer weather and drier conditions could affect the timing and vibrancy of the fall foliage. While dry conditions tend to produce earlier and shorter foliage seasons, the colors could be more vibrant as the cooler nights in October set in. Leaf-peeping enthusiasts should aim to experience the best colors by early to mid-October.

Overall, northern Missouri can anticipate a warmer, drier fall in 2024, with late-season warmth extending well into November, making for a pleasant but potentially less colorful autumn than usual.

