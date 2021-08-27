Dream Factory Volunteer Ron Dougan presents program to Trenton Rotary

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Dream Factory Volunteer Ron Dougan presented information on the organization to the Trenton Rotary Club on August 26th. The Dream Factory grants wishes to serious and chronically ill children.

Dougan has volunteered with the organization since 1990 and currently works with fundraising and organizing “dreams” for area children. He said when he first got involved, the biggest wishes children had were computers. Now the most popular wish is a trip to Disney World.

Dougan said every “dream” is special, but one that stands out to him involved a Galt youth who attended a Kansas City Royals baseball game and got to meet catcher Salvador Perez. At a Royals game a few years later, the youth’s family was able to visit with Perez again. Dougan noted the Royals and Chiefs are big supporters of the Dream Factory.

Dougan has organized a concert featuring bluegrass artist Rhonda Vincent and The Rage at the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center on October 6th at 7 o’clock at night. Tickets are $25 in advance and can be purchased from Dougan, the Trenton Downtown Improvement Association office, and Hy-Vee customer service. Tickets will cost $30 at the door.

During the Trenton Rotary Club’s business meeting, Rick Klinginsmith reported on a recent Missouri Day Parade Committee meeting and asked members to help with the event on October 16th. Several volunteers will be needed. Suggestions are being sought for the parade grand marshal.

The first three September programs were announced. They include Lynda Snuffer from the Salvation Army September 2nd, Rick Cole from the North Central Missouri College Digital Media Program September 9th, and Jamey Honeycutt September 16th. Honeycutt and his wife recently purchased the Trenton Republican-Times newspaper.

