Dream Factory to host Rhonda Vincent concert in 2023

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Dream Factory of Northwest Missouri will present Rhonda Vincent in concert next year as a fundraiser.

Sunday Mornin’ Singin’ Live will be held at the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center on September 7th, 2023. Doors will open at 6 pm, and the concert will start at 7 pm. Tickets will cost $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Funds raised will go toward granting dreams for children.

Food and beverages are prohibited.

Call Dream Factory Volunteer Ron Dougan at 660-359-0100 for more information.