Dr. Wyatt Pickering named medical director for emergency department at Wright Memorial Hospital

Wright Memorial Hospital began working with a new group of emergency medicine providers, Emergency Medical Services, in its emergency department. EMS is part of ENVISION Physician Services, a high quality, nationwide team of providers, which Saint Luke’s Health System uses to staff emergency departments at some of its other facilities.

“Through EMS’ positive partnership with Saint Luke’s, we have observed its commitment to deliver high-quality, compassionate emergency medical care for patients. During these past few weeks as we have welcomed the new providers to our team, they have continued to serve our community with excellent care,” said Gary Jordan, CEO of Wright Memorial Hospital.

Partnering with the provider network allows Wright Memorial Hospital access to a larger group of physicians, and will continue to offer seamless, convenient, emergency medical care close to home 24/7 for patients in North Central Missouri.

Dr. Wyatt Pickering of Chillicothe, an emergency medical physician with EMS, has been named medical director of the emergency department at Wright Memorial Hospital and will lead the EMS group there. As someone who grew up in North Central Missouri, Dr. Pickering is familiar with the unique needs of the community.

As of July 1, 2018, those who seek care through the emergency department at Wright Memorial Hospital will notice a change in billing. Patients will receive a facility invoice from the hospital, and a separate provider invoice from EMERGENCY MED SERVICES OF MO. As always, questions about billing may be directed to the hospital at 660-358-5871.

