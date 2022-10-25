Dr. Garry Lacefield to be featured forage speaker at 2022 Missouri Livestock Symposium

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Livestock owners will learn best management practices to control feed costs at the 23rd annual Missouri Livestock Symposium in Kirksville, MO on December 3, says Garry L. Mathes, chairman.

Zac Erwin, MU Extension Field Specialist in Livestock and Symposium vice-chair, says “The forages speaker line-up for this year is a great opportunity to hear not only from academia but also producers on how best to manage their forages and feeding.” “Input costs on many levels are completely out of our control right now, however how you manage your forage base is entirely in your hands” added Erwin.

Dr. Garry Lacefield, Professor Emeritus, University of Kentucky speaks on two different topics Saturday “Forage Quality: What is it and What Can We Do to Improve it” and “Role and Importance of Forage Legumes.” During his 41-year career in the UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, Lacefield was a forage extension specialist who helped forage and livestock producers make management decisions to improve their forage production operations. A world-renowned researcher of alfalfa and tall fescue, Lacefield is the author of more than 300 publications, articles, and papers.

Jeremia Markway, Markway Ranch, Eldon, MO, will talk about “Grazing Year ‘Round.” Along with their own cattle, the Markway Family custom grazes feeders and dry-bred cows, which adds diversity and more flexibility to their operation. Everything is managed through a rotational grazing system with the sheep grazing 365 days a year. Jeremia strives to have a low input system all while trying to achieve a high profit.

Dr. Harley Naumann, University of Missouri, will discuss, “Developing Drought Resilient Forage- Livestock Systems.” Dr. Naumann’s research focuses on understanding the critical physiological components of warm and cool-season forages that lead to improved forage-livestock production systems

Charlie Ellis, MU Extension Field Specialist in Ag Engineering, will talk about “Hay Loss Reduction Strategies.” Ellis has dedicated himself to helping farmers analyze crop data and ensure plant health and productivity through his position with the University.

Erwin adds, “Dr. Lacefield hasn’t been here for a few years, but he’s always been a highlight for attendees, and the additional speakers make a great program for any producer looking to strengthen the forage base of their operation.”

The Missouri Livestock Symposium has an agricultural trade show open during the two days. The Missouri Livestock Symposium meets at Matthew Middle School, 1515 S. Cottage Grove. The hours are 4 to 10 pm. Fri. Dec. 2, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

In addition to sessions on forages, other topics covered are beef cattle, sheep/meat goats, horticulture, stock dogs, and farm management. Multiple tracks go at the same time.

The program is free, with no advance registration. The Symposium offers a free beef dinner, at 6 p.m. Friday and a free lunch on Saturday. Meals are sponsored by Missouri commodity groups. A volunteer symposium committee organizes the event.

The program is free in large part to the Platinum level sponsors University of Missouri Extension, Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC, Missouri Department of Agriculture, Missouri Sheep Merchandising Council, FCS Financial, KTVO Studios, and the Missouri Beef Industry Council.

Details and additional sponsors are available on the Missouri Livestock Symposium website, or ask at the Adair County MU Extension Center, at 660-665-9866, or Mathes at 660-341-6625.

The Symposium draws visitors from across Missouri and nearby states.