Dr. Daniel Fick joins Hy-Vee as Chief Medical Officer

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced today the addition of Dr. Daniel Fick to the Hy-Vee leadership team as its chief medical officer. In this role, Fick will help oversee all of Hy-Vee’s existing health and medical initiatives and the development of new services and offerings to improve the overall health and wellness of Hy-Vee’s customers and employees.

Fick comes to Hy-Vee from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, where he is a clinical professor of family medicine and part of the provider group for the Executive Health Program at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, positions he will continue to hold alongside his new role at Hy-Vee. In his position as chief medical officer, a new leadership role for Hy-Vee, Fick will lead Hy-Vee teams in their work on health and wellness programs – working alongside customers, employers, benefits providers, and health care professionals.

“As a leading health care provider to communities of all sizes, we welcome Dr. Fick to the Hy-Vee family,” said Randy Edeker, chairman, CEO, and president of Hy-Vee. “The past several months have shown us just how critical health care professionals are to our individual and public health, and how important it is that all residents of a community have access to the health care they need. With Dr. Fick on our team, our Hy-Vee locations can further expand their roles in making lives easier, healthier, and happier for our customers through our pharmacy, health care, and wellness offerings.”

“Coming to Hy-Vee is coming home, in a way,” said Fick. “I worked for Hy-Vee as a student, and I have wanted to return to Hy-Vee as a physician for a number of years. The timing is finally right for me to join the team and I’m excited to be taking on this position that is a unique fit for my experience and abilities. I am very much looking forward to helping grow Hy-Vee’s health and medical initiatives in the coming years and expanding the company’s service offerings.”

Fick has been a physician for more than 30 years and holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa. He graduated from the Carver College of Medicine at the University of Iowa in 1989 and completed his Family Medicine residency and Sports Medicine Fellowship at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. As a practicing family physician and educator, Fick has managed providers and clinics founded an insurance company, and has overseen various areas of health care operations including compliance, risk management, hospital accreditation, and electronic medical records implementation. Fick also oversaw efforts at the University of Iowa in the areas of wellness, employer benefits, and COVID-19 response. He is licensed in the state of Iowa and board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

Dr. Fick and his wife Deb live in Coralville, Iowa. Their children are both in the health care industry, with their daughter Allison working as a pharmacist and son Ben in the first year of his radiology residency. Both live in the Iowa City area with their families.

