Dr. Brooke McAtee elected to Board of Commissioners for nursing education accreditation

Dr. Brooke McAtee, the director of nursing at Northwest Missouri State University, recently was elected to the Board of Commissioners for the National League for Nursing Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation (NLN CNEA).

The NLN CNEA promotes excellence and integrity in nursing education through its accreditation process, emphasizes a culture of continuous quality improvement, and influences the preparation of a caring and skilled nursing workforce. The Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation, the autonomous accreditation division of the National League for Nursing, accredits programs across the academic spectrum, including master’s degrees, post-graduate certificate programs, and practice doctorates.

McAtee began her Board term on Jan. 1 and will serve in the role through 2025. She is the first board member from Missouri to serve with the accreditation body, a vital pathway for rural and midwestern nursing programs.

“Dr. McAtee does many things exceptionally well,” Dr. Terry Long, the director of Northwest’s School of Health Science and Wellness, said. “One of the things that she has really excelled in is developing, managing, and overseeing our programs. Her peers recognize her excellence at the highest level and have entrusted her with the huge responsibility of ensuring the quality of nurse educator programs throughout the United States.”

McAtee joined the Northwest faculty in 2018 as an instructor for the University’s RN to BSN. Previously, she served as a tenured faculty member in licensed practical nursing and associate degree nursing programs at North Central Missouri College, where she also was dean of nursing and health sciences. She has experience practicing in obstetrics and has taught numerous courses, including as an adjunct instructor at Northwest. She also has served on boards affiliated with Missouri Area Health Education Centers and Mosaic Life Care.

McAtee completed her doctoral degree in 2020 with a specialization in nursing education at Capella University. She has a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Phoenix and a bachelor’s in nursing from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

